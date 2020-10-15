With great sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Mary Taylor. She passed peacefully, surrounded by the love of her 3 sons, on October 7th, 2020. Mary was in her 91st year. Mary is survived by her sons John, Doug (Sherri) and Brian (Sandra). She leaves behind seven grandchildren, Noah, Adrian, Caelan, Whitney, Forbes, Troy and Eric. Mary will be reunited with her husband John who passed away in 2003. Many thanks to Leacock Care Centre, home are 2, who took such good care of Mary over the years. She was loved by them all. Family gathering at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully appreciated and may be made through the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia (705) 325-2231