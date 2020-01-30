Home

Mary Vera Faith (Carpenter) KELLY


1939 - 01
Mary passed away at Grove Park Home in Barrie on Sunday, January 12, 2020 with family by her side. Survived by her children Tom (Ellen), Gerry, Larry (Sheila), and Mike (Lorrain) and their father Tom Kelly. Predeceased by her parents Reginald and Melba Carpenter. Grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of four. Celebration of Life will be held at Royal Canadian Legion, 2146 Concession Rd 4 Brechin on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 30, 2020
