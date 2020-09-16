1/1
Marylyn RICHTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marylyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital - Orillia, on Monday, September 14, 2020 after a lengthy battle with idopathic pulmonary fibrosis, in her 84th year. Beloved wife of Ed, for 53 years. She will be missed by her 3 sons - Darcy (Shari), Sean (Whitney), Mike (Deborah); 6 grandchildren - Dustin (Amanda), Maddison, MacKenzie, Morgan, Karsen and Nathan along with her 2 great-grandchildren Nadia and Karter. She was predeceased by her parents Myrtle & Thomas Telfer and brothers Ken & Tom. Marylyn was a longtime employee of the Canada Post in Kincardine, but spent her free time crafting and enjoying memberships with the Kincardine Golf Club, Lake St. George Golf Club, Kincardine Curling Club and the Lake Country Probus; she also served as past president of the Windsor Jaycettes (1972). Marylyn loved spending many winters in Scottsdale Arizona. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment: St. Andrew's - St. James' Cemetery, Orillia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital or St. Mark's Presbyterian Church, Orillia would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved