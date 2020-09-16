Marylyn RICHTER

Passed away at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital - Orillia, on Monday, September 14, 2020 after a lengthy battle with idopathic pulmonary fibrosis, in her 84th year. Beloved wife of Ed, for 53 years. She will be missed by her 3 sons - Darcy (Shari), Sean (Whitney), Mike (Deborah); 6 grandchildren - Dustin (Amanda), Maddison, MacKenzie, Morgan, Karsen and Nathan along with her 2 great-grandchildren Nadia and Karter. She was predeceased by her parents Myrtle & Thomas Telfer and brothers Ken & Tom. Marylyn was a longtime employee of the Canada Post in Kincardine, but spent her free time crafting and enjoying memberships with the Kincardine Golf Club, Lake St. George Golf Club, Kincardine Curling Club and the Lake Country Probus; she also served as past president of the Windsor Jaycettes (1972). Marylyn loved spending many winters in Scottsdale Arizona. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment: St. Andrew's - St. James' Cemetery, Orillia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital or St. Mark's Presbyterian Church, Orillia would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com