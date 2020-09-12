It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Mum/Nanny; Maureen Moulding (nee Wright), on September 7, 2020 in her 81st year. Mum was born 21 February 1939 in Blackpool, United Kingdom. She is survived by her only child, Julie Ann Thompson (nee Moulding), son-in-law David Thompson, grandchildren; Brittany, Kyle and Brandon Thompson; Tyson (who is waiting patiently to see you) - Nessa - Wallace and Crosby (the dogs) and Phoenix (the bearded dragon). She is also survived by her sister Ann Bibby (nee Wright), brother Douglas Wright and many nieces and nephews in and around Blackpool, United Kingdom. She is predeceased by her parents William and Gertrude Wright (nee Douglas), sister Mary Gallagher (nee Wright) and brother Frank. With Mum's wishes there will be no formal visitation. She will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held in her honour on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home. 30 Worsley Street Barrie, ON L4M 1L4 https://www.steckleygooderham.com/driving-directions/11791
It will also be streamed live via YouTube at the following link for those that can't attend. Reception to immediately follow inside the lower lounge of the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, we ask that a donation be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham