Anderson, Beulah "May" of Barrie, Ontario, formerly of Sydney, Nova Scotia. It is with heavy hearts we the family announce the passing of May Anderson, Age 89, on Monday August 3rd, 2020 at Barrie Manor Retirement Home. Born in Sydney on October 20, 1930 she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Grace (Covey) Lawrence. She was predeceased by her husband Arthur, siblings Ruth, Margaret and William "Buddy". May is survived by children David (Denise), Paul (Diane), William (Linda), her sisters Helen, Thelma (Arthur), Grace, brothers Thomas "Bill" (Yvonne), Donald, Robert, Sister-in-law Grace, grandchildren Greg, Haley, Nicole, Michael, Eric, Jesse, Megan, great-granddaughter Autumn, several nieces and nephews and her many good friends at Grace United Church. She will be dearly missed by extended family, friends and all who knew her. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Any donations can be made to the Grace United Church Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.peacefultransition.ca