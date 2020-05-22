Age 96, passed away on Wednesday May 13, 2020. He was born on January 16, 1924, in Zabreh Czechoslovakia. He arrived in Canada with his parents, and five siblings, Slava, Anne, Vera, Olga, and Joseph, and settled in northern Manitoba to farm. Over time, Mel moved to the Toronto area, as did most of his siblings, where he met Elsie Pronyk, who he dated and who eventually became Elsie Marek. They started a family, two boys, Ken and Terry, and subsequently moved to Belleville, Kingston, Stirling, Whitby, and finally Barrie. At the age of 19, he joined the Czechoslovakian division of the RAF, and trained to be a Spitfire pilot, however, WWII ended just before he was deployed overseas. He worked most of his life in car sales, and was very involved in the Baptist Church communities in each city where they lived. As a Sunday School Teacher, he became the Superintendent as well as taught several classes. As a Captain in the Christian Service Brigade, he grew each club that he lead, and in one case revived It from the brink of being discontinued. He created many memories for the boys and young men in each group in annual camping trips into Algonquin, and showed everyone that he could more than carry his own weight. He participated in the leadership of the church on many levels and was always ready to share his faith. Melvin was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Elsie Marek, and his wife of 6 years, Margaret Marek. Mel is survived by his son, Ken Marek and his wife Linda Marek, and his son, Terry Marek and his spouse, Denise Marek. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Shannon Marek, Jonathan Marek, Lindsay Latty, and Brianna Tobias, and grandchild, Preston Prince. Mel was a loving, carrying gentleman, who put his family and faith first. He was known for his positive outlook, happy disposition, sense of humour, and infectious laugh. In his last moments he told the nurses that he was looking forward to going to heaven, and "flying again". He will be greatly missed. At his request, there will be a small, family gathering at his interment. Cremation entrusted to Marshall W. Driver Cremation & Burial Service.



