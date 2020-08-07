1/
Mervin Elgin Cauthers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mervin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away Monday August 3, 2020 at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital in his 87th year. Loving husband for 59 years of Sandra, father of Bill and Teresa (Paul). Loved grampa of Patrick (Amanda), Roxanne, Rosalie, Caitlin and Nathan. Predeceased by his parents MAtthew and Phoebe and seven siblings. Survived by his sisters Nancy, Isobel and Norma. Born in Tosorontio Township November 28, 1933, he left home at an early age hiring on as farm help both locally and out west. After marrying Sandra they bought a farm in Adjala Township where they lived for 45 years, moving to New Lowell in retirement. Visitation was held at Drury Funeral Centre, 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston on Friday. Funeral service was be held in the chapel on Saturday August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Mansfield Presbyterian Cemetery. If so desired memorial donations to Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Fdn. or Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Drury Funeral Centre Ltd.
519 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1K1
705-435-3535
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved