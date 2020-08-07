Passed away Monday August 3, 2020 at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital in his 87th year. Loving husband for 59 years of Sandra, father of Bill and Teresa (Paul). Loved grampa of Patrick (Amanda), Roxanne, Rosalie, Caitlin and Nathan. Predeceased by his parents MAtthew and Phoebe and seven siblings. Survived by his sisters Nancy, Isobel and Norma. Born in Tosorontio Township November 28, 1933, he left home at an early age hiring on as farm help both locally and out west. After marrying Sandra they bought a farm in Adjala Township where they lived for 45 years, moving to New Lowell in retirement. Visitation was held at Drury Funeral Centre, 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston on Friday. Funeral service was be held in the chapel on Saturday August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Mansfield Presbyterian Cemetery. If so desired memorial donations to Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Fdn. or Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated.