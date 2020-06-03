Michael Allen HOWELL
1969-01-07 - 2020-05-29
HOWELL, Michael Allen January 7, 1969 - May 29, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mike Howell. He died peacefully with family by his side on Friday, May 29, 2020 in his 52nd year at the Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House in Collingwood after a lengthy battle with cancer. Mike of Wasaga Beach, beloved husband of Christine (née Genereux) Loving father of Meghan. Dear son of Myrna Kading. Adored son-in-law to Janet and the late Pierre Genereux. Brother-in-law to Janet (Barry Collins), John and Michael. Mike will be missed by many nephews and great nephews. Mike, a hard and dedicated worker, was with the Alpine Ski Club for over 2 decades. Mike will be remembered for his attentiveness to detail and commitment by his fellow co- workers. He was an avid sports fan and was extremely proud of his daughter's sport achievements. Mike was a quiet and kind soul who enjoyed spending time with his family. His warm and gentle nature will be sadly missed by all. Arrangements entrusted with Carruthers and Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road West, Wasaga Beach. As per Mike's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. As expressions of sympathy, family and friends may make donations to The Hospice Georgian Triangle Foundation (Campbell House - Collingwood) or the Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre (RVHC Foundation). To sign Mike's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com I will see you again, but not yet...not yet.


Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 3, 2020.
