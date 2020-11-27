1/1
Michael Ambrose KELLY
1925-05-08 - 2020-11-24
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael passed away peacefully on November 24th at the age of 95. Born May 8th, 1925 to Winnifred & Bryson Kelly. Michael was predeceased by his older brothers Bert, Francis, & Joe and his younger siblings Edward, Teresa, Camilla & Paul. He will be missed by his many nieces, nephews & their families, friends & family. Michael's family would like to thank the nurses, support workers & doctors at IOOF Nursing Home who have taken such wonderful care of him. This time when visits were restricted, we know you gave him the care he needed and deserved. Thank you also to the staff at Royal Victoria Hospital who cared for him during his final year. And to the staff and friends at Heritage Place, thank you, he really did miss all of you and his home. Family will hold a private Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's Church, Phelpston with the support of Lynn-Stone Funeral Home, thank you. Michael's ashes will be laid to rest at St. Patrick's Cemetery with his family. Please celebrate Michael at home with your family as he would have liked. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation in Michael's memory. Please remember Michael in your prayers. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynn-Stone Funeral Home
15 Yonge Street South
Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
(705) 322-2732
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved