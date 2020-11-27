Michael passed away peacefully on November 24th at the age of 95. Born May 8th, 1925 to Winnifred & Bryson Kelly. Michael was predeceased by his older brothers Bert, Francis, & Joe and his younger siblings Edward, Teresa, Camilla & Paul. He will be missed by his many nieces, nephews & their families, friends & family. Michael's family would like to thank the nurses, support workers & doctors at IOOF Nursing Home who have taken such wonderful care of him. This time when visits were restricted, we know you gave him the care he needed and deserved. Thank you also to the staff at Royal Victoria Hospital who cared for him during his final year. And to the staff and friends at Heritage Place, thank you, he really did miss all of you and his home. Family will hold a private Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's Church, Phelpston with the support of Lynn-Stone Funeral Home, thank you. Michael's ashes will be laid to rest at St. Patrick's Cemetery with his family. Please celebrate Michael at home with your family as he would have liked. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation in Michael's memory. Please remember Michael in your prayers. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com