Michael Ames (Mike) Bieser
Passed away on August 31, 2020, in his 64th year, at his home in Williamsburg, Ontario after a lengthy illness. Born January 10, 1957 in Kansas City, Missouri, Mike attended Park Street Collegiate Institute, while living with his family on the farm in Jarratt. Loved son of Alice Bieser of Orillia and predeceased by father James. Brother to Jim (Sally) Bieser, Sue (Dan) Landry, Stephanie (Mark) Gratton. Friend and soulmate of Joan Shorter. Mike was a true lover of animals, and the family would appreciate donations in his memory made to the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.

Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 9, 2020.
