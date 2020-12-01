1/1
Michael "Mike" CONLIN
It is with heavy hearts that our family announces the passing of Michael Augustine Conlin (Mike), on November 27th at Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland. Mike was a loving and devoted husband to his wife of 57 years, Donna (nee Hansen). He will be greatly missed by his son, Tony Conlin, his daughter Anne Marie Males and her husband David. Proud grandfather to Trinity and Ava Males and Lauren Conlin. Mike spent the bulk of his working life (30 plus years) with the CIBC, but it is his work with the church and in the community that he considered his true calling. He was ordained as a Roman Catholic Deacon in 1976, and served in that role for 43 years at a number of parishes including St. Margaret's in Midland. He also travelled across Ontario for the charity Chalice, raising money for children and seniors living in developing nations. In keeping with current regulations, a small funeral will be held on Thursday, December 3rd, at St. Margaret's Roman Catholic Church in Midland, followed by interment at St. Louis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Georgian Bay General Hospital, the St. Margaret's Building Fund or Chalice would be greatly appreciated.

Published in Simcoe County News on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nicholls Funeral Home Ltd - Midland
330 Midland Ave
MIDLAND, ON L4R 3K7
(705) 526-5449
