On Saturday, August 8th at 7:20 p.m., the world got quiet. Michael Dubeau, 74, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family and a hockey game on the television. Michael was a kind, jovial, generous man and was the light of our lives and his loss leaves us all heartbroken. Predeceased by the love of his life, Carol (2019), his parents Marie and Laval Dubeau and sister Judy. Michael leaves behind his four daughters Lisa Fortin (Rob), Kelly Price (Brad), Angela Dubeau, and Stefanie Weissflog (Matt). His grandchildren Hannah and Aidan Fortin, Ben and Finn Price, Shelby and Andrew Snowden and Lucas and Carter Weissflog. Brothers, John, Brian, Jim, Terry and their families. He will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends. Michael treated everyone the same way, deserving of respect and kindness. He greeted you with a smile, a handshake or a hug and kiss on the cheek. Whether you knew him for years or just meeting him for the first time, he took a genuine interest in you making you feel welcome and comfortable. A two-time inductee into the Penetanguishene Sports Hall of Fame, hockey was a big part of his life. Lifelong friendships were made from his childhood teams to the teams he coached and played for over the years including the Oshawa Generals, Barrie Flyers, Midland Flyers, Penetang Oldtimers and the Old Pucks in Clearwater, Florida. He took great pleasure in watching his grandchildren play the game and his hockey stories were legendary. Heaven has gained one true fan. After graduating high school he went on to Teacher's College and taught at Corpus Christi Public School and Penetang Secondary School before deciding to join the family business, PMCL, building it into a successful operation with over 700 employees throughout Simcoe County and the GTA. When PMCL sold in 1998, instead of retiring full-time he continued to work at his second company, Midland Tours Inc. His mind never rested and even days before he passed away he was thinking business. He was a fixer and a problem solver. If anything needed to be dealt with he was the one to take it on. Although the last two years have not been kind to him he fought the battle with grace, humour and an unwavering positive attitude - never complaining or letting it get the best of him. When asked how he was doing his response was always "100 percent!". He was charming, humble and had a natural gift for storytelling. He loved music and was a self-taught drummer, guitarist and piano player. He only knew three chords on the piano but could get a party going like no one could. Michael was a family man who truly loved and cherished his wife Carol, his daughters and his grandchildren. We can rest a little easier knowing he has been reunited with our mom. The family wishes to extend our heartfelt thanks to the nurses at Bayshore especially Angela, Natasha, Ashton and Kristy for their compassion and for the superior home care they provided. If desired, donations can be made to the Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre, We Are the Villagers or Hospice Huronia, in his name. A private family celebration will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Penetanguishene Funeral Home.



