|
|
Passed away at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Monday, January 13, 2020 in his 85th year. Jim Duffy, loving partner of the late Dianne Fagan. Loving father of Eugene (Cary) Duffy and Gerard Duffy. Also lovingly remembered by Dianne's family, Bob (Connie) Fagan, Ted (Marlene) Fagan, Peter (Linda) Fagan, Michael Fagan and their families. Cherished grandfather of Terry Jean (Alex Ross) and Cleo (Dylan Michaud). Dear brother of William (Louisette) (both predeceased); Philip (Mary) of Rathburn; Francis (predeceased) and Pat (Mike) Grisdale of Rathburn. Jim is survived by his nieces, nephew, great-nieces, great-nephews and their families. The late Mr. James "Jim" Duffy will rest at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St., N., Orillia on Thursday from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. Then to St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 3315 Muskoka St., Washago for Mass of Christian Burial, on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment; St. Michael's Cemetery, Orillia. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Parish Prayers to be said in the Parlours Thursday evening at 6:45 p.m. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 16, 2020