Born April 14, 1960 Michael passed unexpectedly on May 1, 2020 shortly after celebrating his 60th birthday. He was born and raised in Penetanguishene, Ontario by Carl and Audrey Cusson (deceased) and brother to 6 siblings, Richard Cusson, Dennis Cusson and Bernadette (Charlebois), Gary Cusson and Hilda (Morris), Cathy (Cusson) and George Varney, Sharon (Cusson) and Robert Secord, and Brian Cusson. Michael was a man of many talents, singer, musician, and cabinet maker to name a few. He worked as a jeweller and disc jockey for many years and spent 25 years as a bingo caller at Delta Bingo in Penetanguishene. Michael was a very kindhearted soul, he would greet everyone with a friendly smile and hello. He enjoyed the simple things in life with his partner of 24 years, Brenda Garratt. Often spending most of their time outdoors, summer or winter sitting on their favorite little beach out at Sawlog Point enjoying the scenery and each others company, talking for hours. The passionate musician in him looked forward to every Wednesday where he spent his evening with his second family, his band 'Union Break' featuring Steve Hanmore, Pete Szekeres, Ken Widmeyer, Bob Gilbert, Doug Puetz, Erine Spiess and Dan Robertson. He worked late after many practices to ensure each band member would get a recording of the night, a memory to share forever. Michael loved his band members very much.Even though Michael had no children of his own, he leaves some very lasting childhood memories with his step son and daughter, Jacob and Samantha Garratt. One of those moments being when they were very young he used his tip money to buy their first family dog Bailey, loving her and all the animals that came after. The love and generosity of these moments were never ending and they will stay in our hearts forever. Michael was the most soft spoken person you could ever meet, with a heart of gold and a voice from heaven. It is with a heavy heart we say goodbye. Please go to gofundme.com/f/celebration-of-life-for-michael-j-cusson and share your memories, we would love to read them. We ask that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to give him the send off he deserves. Due to COVID19 a Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Thank you from Brenda and Family. Arrangements entrusted to LeClair Cremation Centre.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 12, 2020.