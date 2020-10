Mike passed away suddenly at home in his 62nd year. Predeceased by his father Louis and his mother Jean. Mike is survived by his sisters Stephanie and Patricia. Mike will be missed by his extended family and friends, particularly Bill, Bubba and Jim. Interment is to take place in Eganville in the spring. If desired, donations can be made to a charity of your choice . Rest in peace Mike. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca