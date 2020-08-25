It is with a heavy heart we announce the sudden passing of Dad in his home on August, 16th 2020. Cherished son of William and Dorothy Meadows. He will be missed by his daughter Michelle Canney and son in law Nigel. His grandkids Saoirse and Faolan. Mike was born in Toronto Ontario and grew up in the Pape Danforth area attending Holy Name Catholic School and Eastern Commerce High school. A true athlete since childhood Mike was a exceptional pitcher in his youth with many no hitters under his belt. He loved playing hockey with the guys in his young adult life and was a big wrestling fan. Mike worked at CN Rail in Toronto before moving to Barrie where he worked at General Electric and Hastings then a Custodian for the Simcoe board of education and his long-standing job at No Frills. Mike had a long-standing nickname of Bedclothes and Mike Meadowbond and he loved being around people and had a big hello for all he met. Anyone who shopped at the store will remember him for his friendly chats and warm welcome. Mike loved his golden oldies in both music and TV. Whether it was watching Singing In The Rain and always commenting on Cyd Charisse's legs or listening to his albums and signing along he enjoyed the simple things. His home away from home was the Bull and Barrel pub where Mike was truly happy to be with the guys, playing sports pools, having a laugh and remembering old times. We will remember his laugh and his catch phrase " just taking it easy" One of his favourite songs was Celebration by Kool and the Gang so we intend to do just this and raise a glass to him and celebrate his life, look for details at www.peacefultransition.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 25, 2020.