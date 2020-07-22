1/
Michael Ralph "Mike" Gillespie
Passed away suddenly at his residence in Wasaga Beach on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in his 69th year. Michael of Wasaga Beach, formerly of Orangeville, beloved husband of Gail (Nee Hooey) for over 41 years. Loving father of Andrew and Matthew (Belinda) Gillespie. Cherished grandfather of Ava. Caring brother of David (Carolyn) and Jill (Duncan). Mike is predeceased by his parents the late Ralph and Gene Gillespie. Mike will be greatly missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Cremation has taken place and a memorial gathering will be held at the Carruthers &. Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road West, on Monday, July 27, 2020 on an invitation basis only. In lieu of flowers the family invites you to support Diabetes Canada or the Canadian Cancer Society on behalf of Mike's memory. To sign Mike's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 22, 2020.
