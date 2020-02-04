|
Passed away suddenly at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved husband of Joan Desroches (nee Grozelle). Loving father of Eric, Kevin and predeceased by Joshua. Grandfather of Allyssa. Brother of Rita, Marc (Jean), Denis (Linda), Julienne Patenaude (Paul), Charlotte Doucette (Alain), Gilbert (Katherine) and predeceased by Fleurette Leblanc (Leo), Louis (Val), Remi (survived by Geraldine), Maurice (survived by Shirley) and Delores Edgington (Dwight). He will be sadly missed by the Grozelle family, his many nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Ann's Church on Thursday February 6th at 2 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at the Penetanguishene Legion.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 4, 2020