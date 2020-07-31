Mike TSCHEKALIN

November 21, 1962 - July 26, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we note the sudden passing of Michael Larry Tschekalin, 57, of Alliston (formerly of Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie). He was the much-loved husband of Jacquie (nee Glazier) and very proud father of Michael. Predeceased by his father Lawrence, mother Helen (nee Vowk), sister Angie, and nephew Jayden. Brother of John, Terry (Nicole), Kristy and Larry; brother-in-law of Andrea Glazier and Frank Carricato; special nephew and godson of Nick Tschekalin (Arlene); uncle of Frankie (Bethany), Tyler (Rhiannon), Skye (Kris), and Cheyenne; loved by many other Aunts, Uncles and cousins. A great mechanic and a fan of the outdoors, he will be greatly missed by his family and friends. As he wished, Mike was cremated in a private ceremony. Details regarding a celebration of life will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters would be appreciated.



