Peacefully, at Parkview Long Term Care in Stouffville on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Formerly of Feversham and Orillia in her 93rd year. She is reunited with her late husband Donald Thompson. Loving mother of John Crisp of Brampton, Jim Crisp of Belleville, Judy Walton of Pickering and the late Marlene Howell of Orillia. Loving grandmother of Lisa, Michelle, Julie, Christine, Tara, Tasha and Amanda. Loving great-grandmother of Ashton, Maddison, Jala, Hailey, Jalen, Kierra, Brooke, Chelsey, Parker, Novah, Shea, Isabel and Paige. Loving sister of Gladys of Sydney B.C., Travis of Alberta and Edith of Oakville. Predeceased by her youngest daughter Marlene and siblings; Betty, Stan, Walter, Allan, Edwin and Chester. Mildred was born second of 10 children and raised in Malonton, Manitoba in a one room house on a small farm without electricity or running water. She was a warm, caring, friendly and hard working person who did much of the farm work. She survived cancer three times throughout her life as well as influenza and two bouts of pneumonia in her late 80s. During her life she loved socializing and dancing, she was a "people person". She had a passion for and was skilled at card games and bingo as well as difficult crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed board games and darts. She was also a lifetime member of the Rebeccas in Orillia. The family invites you to celebrate Mildred's life at Fawcett Funeral Cremation Reception Ltd. on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. She will be laid to rest with her late husband Donald Thompson in the Maxwell Cemetery. Memorial contributions to The Sick Children's Hospital would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 20, 2020