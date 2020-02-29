Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Dillon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Dillon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Dillon Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Bayhaven in her 91st year. Millie, beloved wife of the late Frank (2017) will be remembered as the loving mother of Gary (Leslie), Patrick (Denise) and Brent (Fran). She will be forever cherished by her grandchildren Megan, Jessi, Krista and Kyle. Mille is survived by her sister Rena Hartrick and brothers Glendale and Aubrey Sawyers; predeceased by her sister Louise Kennedy and brother Dalton. Funeral service and interment will be held in the spring. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Millie's memory may be made to the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation. Friends may visit Millie's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -