Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Bayhaven in her 91st year. Millie, beloved wife of the late Frank (2017) will be remembered as the loving mother of Gary (Leslie), Patrick (Denise) and Brent (Fran). She will be forever cherished by her grandchildren Megan, Jessi, Krista and Kyle. Mille is survived by her sister Rena Hartrick and brothers Glendale and Aubrey Sawyers; predeceased by her sister Louise Kennedy and brother Dalton. Funeral service and interment will be held in the spring. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Millie's memory may be made to the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation. Friends may visit Millie's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 29, 2020