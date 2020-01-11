Home

Mildred Ethel HILL Obituary
It is with joy and sadness we announce Mom went to be with her Lord to spend her 104th Christmas on December 25, 2019. She left us from Carleton Lodge, Ottawa where she received excellent care from nurses and staff. A special thank you to all. Mildred was a proud and loving mother of David Taylor (Ruth) and the late Ralph Taylor, mother-in-law of Marlene and step-mother of Tim (Gina). Dear grandmother of Chad (Melanie), Justin (Sherri), Brandon (Emily), Drew (Kimberly), Lorry (Kevin) and great-grandmother to 13. Mildred was predeceased by her husbands Harold Hill and Chris Taylor, parents Thomas and Annie Lindsay, sister Phyllis Shier (Nelson) and brother Ivan Lindsay (Honor). Mildred had a deep devotion to her family and faith. She loved children, working with them for many years at Emmanuel Baptist Church and often took children into her home. Mildred's other interests were painting landscapes, church life and spending time at her cottage on Mary Lake with her family. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Mildred at Emmanuel Baptist Church (374 Salem Road, Barrie) on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Gideon's of Canada through the JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE, 152 Bradford Street in Barrie. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 11, 2020
