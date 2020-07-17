Mildred Hesketh

Hesketh, Mildred Of Barrie, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the age of 98 years. Beloved husband of the late Norm. Loving mother of Beryl King of Midland and Marci Johnston (Dave) of Barrie. Dear grandmother of Todd, Tara, Amanda, Branden, and Brody, and great grandmother of Ella, Gage, and Taite. Mildred was born in Nfld, moved to New York City where she worked for many years before marrying and settling in Barrie. Mildred was a long-time member of Collier St. United Church and owner of Norman Shoes in Barrie. A family service will be held at a later date. Memories of Mildred may be shared at www.peacefultransition.ca