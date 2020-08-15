Died peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Blue Mountain Manor, Stayner at the age of 101. Mildred, beloved wife of the late Oswald (Bun) Jardine (2001). Dear sister of the late Elwood (late Mary), the late George (late Eleanor), the late Elizabeth Wines and the late Burnfield (Orma). Cherished aunt of Barb Pratt, Jim (Olly) Wines, Brenda (Jim Moher), the late Barry Wines, Patti (Steve Naylor), Heather Reynolds, Esther (Kevin Spicer), Ellen (Charles Weber) and Fred (Joanne) Wines and their families. Mildred was a kind woman who was always filled with a contagious energy. She loved to converse with anyone she met, sharing her stories. Friends are invited to join the family for a Graveside Ceremony on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Stayner Union Cemetery, 7661 Highway 26, Stayner at 11 o'clock. If desired, a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by Mildred's family. Arrangements under the care of the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel. To sign Mildred's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com