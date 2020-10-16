1/
Mildred Joyce BONE
Passed peacefully with her daughter by her side at Simcoe Manor Nursing Home Beeton, on Wednesday October 7, 2020. Mildred Bone (nee: Palmer) at the age of 96 years, beloved wife of the late William Bruce Bone. Loving mother of Susan Calder (the late Paul), and Stephen Bone (Ann). Dear grandmother of Joshua (Krista), Blythe, Alex Karagianis (Andrew), Jeremy (Tyler), Michael, Christopher James (Kathleen), and Jonathan. Sadly missed by her great grandchildren Brayden, Ethan, Jacob, Ross, and Hector. She is now dancing with her seven brothers and sisters and playing bridge again with all her friends. Forever in the hearts of her extended family and friends. Our family is very grateful for the kind and dedicated care Mom received while she lived these last four years at Simcoe Manor. We extend our thanks to all the staff and volunteers, and especially to those who work on the Innisfil floor.Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Graveside service will be held on Saturday October, 17, 2020 at 11am, in St. John's 6th Line Cemetery. All those attending are reminded to dress appropriately for possible weather conditions, and that Pandemic protocols for Funerals will be followed (including all visitors must wear a face mask, and should only attend if they do not have a fever, cough, or any other Covid symptoms). For those who wish, donations in Mildred's memory to Simcoe Manor would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home Tottenham. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com.


Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. John's 6th Line Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rod Abrams Funeral Home Ltd.
1666 Tottenham Road
Tottenham, ON L0G 1W0
(905) 936-3477
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
