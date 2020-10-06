1/1
Milton John DALE
1933-02-23 - 2020-10-01
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Milton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness our family announces the passing of "Milt" Dale at the age of 87. Milt passed away suddenly yet peacefully at his home in Oro Medonte. Milton will be remembered as a kind outgoing man, always saying hello and quick to tell a joke. Milton is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Muriel, their children Danny (predeceased), Cathy, Andrew, Patti (Denis) and Blake. Grandchildren Maxamillian, Bianca, Connor, Maddie, Scott, and Jake. Milton was born in Montreal where he worked as a sales representative for Weldwood until he was transferred as the manager of the Orillia Branch. He then proceeded to co-establish Mapleneuk Lumber & Building Supplies serving Orillia, Coldwater and Brechin. Milt joined the Orillia Rotary Club in 1984, receiving the Good Humour Award in 1991 and followed by the Paul Harris Fellow Award in 1996. Due to COVID-19 there will be a private graveside service at Lake Dalrymple Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a gift to a charity of your choice would be appreciated and may be made through the Mundell Funeral Home (705-325-2231). Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved