It is with great sadness our family announces the passing of "Milt" Dale at the age of 87. Milt passed away suddenly yet peacefully at his home in Oro Medonte. Milton will be remembered as a kind outgoing man, always saying hello and quick to tell a joke. Milton is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Muriel, their children Danny (predeceased), Cathy, Andrew, Patti (Denis) and Blake. Grandchildren Maxamillian, Bianca, Connor, Maddie, Scott, and Jake. Milton was born in Montreal where he worked as a sales representative for Weldwood until he was transferred as the manager of the Orillia Branch. He then proceeded to co-establish Mapleneuk Lumber & Building Supplies serving Orillia, Coldwater and Brechin. Milt joined the Orillia Rotary Club in 1984, receiving the Good Humour Award in 1991 and followed by the Paul Harris Fellow Award in 1996. Due to COVID-19 there will be a private graveside service at Lake Dalrymple Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a gift to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated and may be made through the Mundell Funeral Home (705-325-2231). Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
.