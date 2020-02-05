Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marshall W. Driver Cremation & Burial Service
19 Ross Street
Barrie, ON L4N 1E8
(705) 734-7616
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Hiway Pentecostal Church
50 Anne St N
Barrie, ON
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Hiway Pentecostal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Minnie Sweetland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minnie Violet Docherty Rose Sweetland


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Minnie Violet Docherty Rose Sweetland Obituary
Minnie was born in Bell Island Newfoundland and passed away peacefully at home in Barrie, Ontario after a lengthy battle with her health in hospital. With heavy hearts, her family lovingly surrounded her. She was predeceased by her two cherished husbands, Albert Sweetland (1984) and Ron Docherty (2008) She was predeceased by her son Gary (2017) (Caroline) and leaves behind her two other sons Randy and Byron (Marian.) She will be fondly remembered by her five grandchildren Ashley Chevalier (Adam), Derek, Santana, Jesse and Skylar Sweetland. They were her greatest treasures. Minnie was survived by her brother Vernon and predeceased by her step sister Inez, step brother Edward along with her three sisters Eleanor, Audrey and Beatie. She will be deeply missed by her nieces, nephews and many friends. Friends and family will be received for visitation at 12 noon on February 8th 2020 at Hiway Pentecostal Church, 50 Anne St N Barrie, ON L4N 2B6 following with a celebration of life at 1:00 pm. Refreshments will be served after the service. As an expression of sympathy, donations for the will be welcomed. "Hallelujah, you were an angel in the shape of my Grandma. You got to see the person I have become. Spread your wings and I know when God took you back, He said, 'Hallelujah, you're home'." Condolences may be placed at www.drivercremation.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Minnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -