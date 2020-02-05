|
|
Minnie was born in Bell Island Newfoundland and passed away peacefully at home in Barrie, Ontario after a lengthy battle with her health in hospital. With heavy hearts, her family lovingly surrounded her. She was predeceased by her two cherished husbands, Albert Sweetland (1984) and Ron Docherty (2008) She was predeceased by her son Gary (2017) (Caroline) and leaves behind her two other sons Randy and Byron (Marian.) She will be fondly remembered by her five grandchildren Ashley Chevalier (Adam), Derek, Santana, Jesse and Skylar Sweetland. They were her greatest treasures. Minnie was survived by her brother Vernon and predeceased by her step sister Inez, step brother Edward along with her three sisters Eleanor, Audrey and Beatie. She will be deeply missed by her nieces, nephews and many friends. Friends and family will be received for visitation at 12 noon on February 8th 2020 at Hiway Pentecostal Church, 50 Anne St N Barrie, ON L4N 2B6 following with a celebration of life at 1:00 pm. Refreshments will be served after the service. As an expression of sympathy, donations for the will be welcomed. "Hallelujah, you were an angel in the shape of my Grandma. You got to see the person I have become. Spread your wings and I know when God took you back, He said, 'Hallelujah, you're home'." Condolences may be placed at www.drivercremation.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 5, 2020