Minuccia VENEZIALE

Passed away peacefully at her home August 17, 2020 in her 97th year. Loving wife of the late Frank. Loving mom of Christina, Domenic, Fernando and Natalina. Loved nonna of Didi, Frank, Joe, Sabrina, Natalie, Veronica, Andrew, Hilary, Caroline, Christina, Leanne and loved great-nonna of 13. A private family mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery.