Minuccia VENEZIALE
Passed away peacefully at her home August 17, 2020 in her 97th year. Loving wife of the late Frank. Loving mom of Christina, Domenic, Fernando and Natalina. Loved nonna of Didi, Frank, Joe, Sabrina, Natalie, Veronica, Andrew, Hilary, Caroline, Christina, Leanne and loved great-nonna of 13. A private family mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. If so desired memorial donations to Stevenson Memorial Hospital Fdn., would be greatly appreciated. Online donations, condolences and memories may be shared at druryfuneralcentre.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Drury Funeral Centre Ltd.
519 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1K1
705-435-3535
