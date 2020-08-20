After a brave and lengthy battle with cancer, Mitch passed away peacefully at Hospice Huronia on August 13, 2020. Mitch leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Wanda, his children Christine (Preston); Ron (Melissa); Michelle; Bill (Holly); and Dean; his grandchildren Jeff (Karie) and Tamara; his brothers and sisters Norman (Nancy); Patricia (James); Richard (Sally); Sheila (predeceased); Linda; Karen and Kathy, and his many nieces and nephews. Mitch will also be missed by his four-legged loved ones (cats) Smokey and Stripe. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the extremely kind staff at Hospice Huronia for their amazing care and kindness. Cremation has taken place, as Mitch did not wish to have any viewings or funeral after his passing. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Huronia - Tomkins House would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca