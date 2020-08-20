1/1
Mitchell Arthur Albert LATOUR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mitchell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a brave and lengthy battle with cancer, Mitch passed away peacefully at Hospice Huronia on August 13, 2020. Mitch leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Wanda, his children Christine (Preston); Ron (Melissa); Michelle; Bill (Holly); and Dean; his grandchildren Jeff (Karie) and Tamara; his brothers and sisters Norman (Nancy); Patricia (James); Richard (Sally); Sheila (predeceased); Linda; Karen and Kathy, and his many nieces and nephews. Mitch will also be missed by his four-legged loved ones (cats) Smokey and Stripe. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the extremely kind staff at Hospice Huronia for their amazing care and kindness. Cremation has taken place, as Mitch did not wish to have any viewings or funeral after his passing. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Huronia - Tomkins House would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved