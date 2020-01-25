Home

Monica Rose Spearin Obituary
Sister Monica Spearin IBVM died peacefully at Presentation Manor, Toronto. Sister Monica was in her 76th year as a Loretto Sister. Daughter of the late George & Amelia Spearin. Predeceased by her brother Dr. Curtis Spearin and niece Molly Spearin. Survived by her nephews Paul (Lisa), Mark, Ted (Laurie), nieces Mary-Jo and Jayne Spearin as well as many great nieces and nephews and her Sisters in the Loretto community. Sister Monica was a longtime teacher and principal in Toronto and other Canadian cities and served various leadership positions at Loretto Abbey. She enjoyed her many visits to her family in Barrie. Funeral mass was held at Presentation Manor on Monday Jan.27, interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Toronto. Online condolences may by left at www.rosar-morrison.com.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 25, 2020
