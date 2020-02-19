|
|
Died suddenly on Monday February 17, 2020 at the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood at the age of 79. Morris of Wasaga Beach, beloved husband of Donna for over 59 years. Loving father of Jane and her husband Bernard Cashin. Dear brother of Anita Woolridge and predeceased by sister Carol Costello and Linda Hollins. Morris will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews, friends and neighbours. Morris had a great sense of humour, he was kind and most of all he loved his family immensely. He enjoyed collecting model cars and had an incredible coin collection. Friends will be received at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road West, Wasaga Beach on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. for the funeral service in the chapel at 11 o'clock. Reception to follow. If desired, a donation to the Heart & stroke Foundation would be appreciated by his family. To sign his Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 19, 2020