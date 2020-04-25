|
|
In Loving Memory of Morris Harold Grant Wooldridge (Bud) Born August 23, 1934 passed away comfortably in his sleep at GBHG with his son by his side April 10 at 5:20 in the morning. Morris leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years Midge (Marjorie Howe), his daughter Cheryl and husband Jamie Rodgers, son Darryl and wife Rhonda, son Glenn and wife Dorothy. Brother to Brad and Scott and the late Jack and Bob. A devoted father of three grandfather and mentor of 10, caring great grandfather of 10, great great Grandfather of one and uncle Bud to many. Bud was a proud retired North York Firefighter of 30 years. He was devoted to his church St. Paul's United Church. Bud was a strong and active community member from, Scouts Canada, Lions Club, Air Cadets and the Knox Presbyterian Soup Kitchen. Bud was a kind, quiet, caring and compassionate man. Always there to help others with anything they needed. Walk with God .... Forever in Our Hearts. Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date in Lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to Knox Presbytery, Soup Kitchen. Arrangements entrusted to Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland (705) 526-6551. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 25, 2020