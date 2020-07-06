Passed away peacefully at Hospice Huronia on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Muriel Anscombe (nee Starr) formerly of Elmvale in her 95th year. Predeceased by her infant son David Anscombe. Maw to John (Vicki) Kidd and grandmaw to their family. Sister of the late Carmen Annis, Reg, Edward, Thomas, Harold, and Joseph Starr. Muriel will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, there will be a private family service with an interment in Edgar Methodist Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Wendat Seniors Residence or to Hospice Huronia would be appreciated. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com