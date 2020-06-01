Muriel Eva Lane
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Muriel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Sunset Manor in Collingwood on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in her 93rd year. Muriel of Collingwood, beloved wife of the late Earl Lane (2010). Loving mother of Susan and her husband John Hindle of Stayner and Ron and his late wife Heather of Nottawa. Dear grandma of Jo Anne (Kevin) Quanbury, Jason (Mary) Hindle, Trudy (Derek) White, Kelly (J.P.) Narbonne, Tammy (Ben) Dewhurst, Jodi Lane and great-grandma of 11 great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home - 404 Hurontario Street, Collingwood. A private graveside service was held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at First Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation, Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation, First Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. To leave a message of condolence or share a memory of Muriel, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chatterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
404 Hurontario Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2M8
(705) 445-4700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved