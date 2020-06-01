Passed away at Sunset Manor in Collingwood on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in her 93rd year. Muriel of Collingwood, beloved wife of the late Earl Lane (2010). Loving mother of Susan and her husband John Hindle of Stayner and Ron and his late wife Heather of Nottawa. Dear grandma of Jo Anne (Kevin) Quanbury, Jason (Mary) Hindle, Trudy (Derek) White, Kelly (J.P.) Narbonne, Tammy (Ben) Dewhurst, Jodi Lane and great-grandma of 11 great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home - 404 Hurontario Street, Collingwood. A private graveside service was held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at First Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation, Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation, First Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. To leave a message of condolence or share a memory of Muriel, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 1, 2020.