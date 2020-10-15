Passed away at the age of 74, in her home , in Amherstview, surrounded by her family on Saturday , October 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Gil for 54 years, loving mother of Gabrielle ( Paul ) , Brigitte, and Dianne ( John ) , grandmother of Sabrina, Amy, Lauren, Lacey, Jacob, Megan, Abigail, and Lydia .Great grandmother of Kayden and Logan. Sister of Robert, Joan, Evelyn, and Linda. Private arrangements have been entrusted in Wartman funeral Home- Kingston Chapel. If desired donations may be made to the Kingston Humane Society. The family would like to send out their sincere gratitude towards Kingston General Hospital and to the Doctors and Nurses that made it possible for Muriel to stay at home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store