1/1
Muriel (Blake) LESAGE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Muriel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at the age of 74, in her home , in Amherstview, surrounded by her family on Saturday , October 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Gil for 54 years, loving mother of Gabrielle ( Paul ) , Brigitte, and Dianne ( John ) , grandmother of Sabrina, Amy, Lauren, Lacey, Jacob, Megan, Abigail, and Lydia .Great grandmother of Kayden and Logan. Sister of Robert, Joan, Evelyn, and Linda. Private arrangements have been entrusted in Wartman funeral Home- Kingston Chapel. If desired donations may be made to the Kingston Humane Society. The family would like to send out their sincere gratitude towards Kingston General Hospital and to the Doctors and Nurses that made it possible for Muriel to stay at home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wartman Funeral Home - Napanee Chapel - Napanee
448 Camden Road
Napanee, ON K7R 1G1
(613) 354-3722
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved