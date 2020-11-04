Went home to be with Jesus. Beloved wife of Doug Fortune for 62 years. Loving mother to Karen Gordon (Doug), Kathy Earngey (Barry), Elaine Garback (Brian) and the late Tim Fortune (Patti). Grandmother to 8 grandchildren and great grandmother to 10. Survived by sister Helen Hughes (Jim) and brothers Murray Blackburn (Jessie), Doug Blackburn (Sue). Predeceased by brother Gordon Blackburn and sister Thelma Meesters (John). A private family service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home, Collingwood. Remembrances of Muriel may be made to Teen Challenge (www.teenchallenge.ca
). To leave a message of condolence or to share a memory of Muriel, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com