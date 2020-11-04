1/1
Muriel Ruth (Blackburn) Fortune
Went home to be with Jesus. Beloved wife of Doug Fortune for 62 years. Loving mother to Karen Gordon (Doug), Kathy Earngey (Barry), Elaine Garback (Brian) and the late Tim Fortune (Patti). Grandmother to 8 grandchildren and great grandmother to 10. Survived by sister Helen Hughes (Jim) and brothers Murray Blackburn (Jessie), Doug Blackburn (Sue). Predeceased by brother Gordon Blackburn and sister Thelma Meesters (John). A private family service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home, Collingwood. Remembrances of Muriel may be made to Teen Challenge (www.teenchallenge.ca). To leave a message of condolence or to share a memory of Muriel, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chatterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
404 Hurontario Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2M8
(705) 445-4700
