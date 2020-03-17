|
|
SHEA, Muriel "Billie" Peacefully passed away at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia on March 13, 2020 at the age of 94. Predeceased by her husband Joseph and son Donald. She will be missed by her daughter Margaret and her husband Kenneth Long; as well as daughter-in-law Jackie Shea and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors on Thursday March 19, 2020 from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 230 Ontario St. S., Milton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 17, 2020