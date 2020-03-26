|
Murray passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in his 93rd year with his family by his side. Cherished husband and best friend of 64 years to Barbara (Nee Jones) and beloved father of Cathy of Maple and David (Cathy) of Mississauga. Grandpa will be sadly missed by his two grandchildren Danielle and Mitchell. Lovingly remembered by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Son of the late Carl & Nettie of Orillia. Brother to the late Gord, Jim, Ron and sister Jean. Murray retired from Bell Canada in 1984 with 37+ years. He enjoyed time at his cottage on Haliburton Lake. Member of the Corinthian Lodge 101, The Royal Canadian Legion BR# 129 and the Peterborough Curling Club. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a Celebration of Murray's Life will take place at a later date. The family wishes to thank all the staff at PRHC C3 wing for their exceptional care, love and support. In memory of Murray, donations to The Hospital for Sick Children would be appreciated. Cremation has taken place. On line condolences can be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 26, 2020