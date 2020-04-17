|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Murray J. Charlebois of Midland on Monday, April 13, 2020 in his 72nd year. Murray leaves behind his wife Vivian (nee Quesnelle) of 47 years, many friends and his extended family; Elsie McNamara, Ivan Quesnelle, Linda Dorion, Brian Quesnelle (Lillian), Darlene Bumstead (Bryson) and Ann Quesnelle. Predeceased by his parents Phil Sr. and Mary (nee Severy) Charlebois of Midland and his brother Phil Jr. (Ethel) from Toronto. Murray was a 53 year veteran of Local 46. A steamfitter by trade, he was one of the first OPG managers to have worked his way up from a trade position. He worked at Pickering Nuclear for 29 years. Upon retirement from OPG, he started his own business "Murray's Electrical and Mechanical Corp" which he ran very successfully for 5 years, after which he sold it to spend more time with his wife. He had a passion for golf and travel. He and his wife travelled to places like Hawaii, Istanbul and Paris France, his favorite. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Vivian and sadly missed by his furry friend Chelsea who was always by his side. Memorial donations to the would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 17, 2020