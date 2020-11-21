1/1
Myrtle (Pullen) COATES
Myrtle passed away at Matthews House Hospice in her 99th year on Thursday, November 19. Predeceased by her loving husband Charles Osie Coates and survived by her daughter Donna, her granddaughter Terri (Nick), grandson Gord (Carolyn), and great grandchildren, Jennifer(Bernie), Nikita (Ethan) and Christopher and great-great granddaughter, Kristyn. Osie and Myrtle were square and round dancers with the Scarborough squares and the Willow Weavers. They were awarded the Trillium award in 2001. Myrtle continued to square dance after Ozzie passed away until after her 90th birthday when she moved to Alliston, Ontario to be closer to her daughter. A private family gathering will be held later. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Matthews House Hospice. Thank you to the staff at the Good Samaritan Retirement Lodge for their loving care and to the staff and volunteers at Matthews House for her comfort during her last days.


Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
