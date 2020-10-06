Queen's med school grad (1950), City of Orillia's first female GP, Medical Officer of Health for Simcoe County, psychotherapist (retired at 77), wife to Lorne Carson, mother and grandmother, passed away July 5th in her 95th year. In loving and playful memory of her annual Christmas poems, her family composed her obituary in rhyme.



Dr. Nancy



"There's the flying doctor!" Lorne would exclaim

As she wheeled into the driveway, late! Again!

All smiles and apologies and twinkling eyes

After a full day's work, home with a happy sigh



Eldest (by minutes) of siblings five

She grew up in Pelham (Niagara) and there she did thrive

With twin Barbara, Pauline, Elizabeth, Kathy and Jim

Was raised in love, though the Great Depression was grim

She worked hard at school and loved to learn

Played basketball, picked berries - some money to earn

Parents Harley and Ila nursed her through scarlet fever

Then on to higher education for which she was eager



To the poor man's university at that time: Queen's

On scholarship to med school she followed her dreams

Money was tight, she worked all year, did her classes

She ate lots of sardines and enjoyed free football passes

One of just two female medical grads in 1950,

Headed west, then to Guelph, for internship and residency



Starting practice in Orillia as the first of their female G.P.s,

Dr. Nancy delivered (and remembered!) 500 babies,

She loved the work, though the load left her harried

So back to school for Public Health she went when she married,

At home she was Mom, at bridge club she was Nancy,

At work Medical Officer of Health for Simcoe County

Healthy kids, clean water, good septic-her goals of the day

When issues arose, she would educate and not back away

"Part time" psychotherapist was her next career

Which meant 40+ hours a week, until her 77th year

Used her Guelph training to help those who were stranded

Challenged by aspects of life most can take for granted

She focused on helping them all be their best

Niece Phyllis ran the office and took care of the rest



She loved her work, and her accomplishments were many

But dearest to her heart was always home and family



Nancy married Lorne in '61 - they had 3 kids of their own,

With Sheila, Paul and Christine, welcomed those in need of a home:

Barbara, Peggy, Nancy, Dan, Sylvain, Laurie and Sandy,

John, Jason, Mike, Kathy, Arlene, David, Curtis and Wendy;

Some stayed for a short time, some for the long run

Tammy, Jud and Phyllis remained closest to Mom

To manage this house full of teens at Moon's Beach

"Orders of the Day" from "the Battle Axe" assigned chores for each

Saturdays with son Paul started with grocery shopping,

Lunch out then Open Houses kept them both hopping

Lorne did the cooking (unlike most other guys!!)

Nancy was the master of raspberry pies

Family came: for drop ins, for visits, reunions, Thanksgiving

For fishing, trampoline, good food and for swimming

When Nancy and Lorne were in need of a break

Boat trips on the Rideau or Trent they would take



In time Paul left the nest, Christian Horizons became his home

Sheila found Kevin, Christine David and both had kids of their own

Mom became Grandma to Margaret, Theo, Claire and Alistair

And Tammy and Glen's kids - Evan, Lucas and Claire

A bi-Provincial lifestyle is what Lorne and Nancy desired

So to condos in Orillia (ON) and Sidney (BC) they retired

Enjoyed bridge, church and dinners in both of their spaces

Travelled back-and-forth with the seasons, plus a few foreign places

As long life and health challenges put Nancy to the test

They made the decision to stay full time out West

As she went from home, into hospital and then into care

Lorne was devoted to her, and always was there.



Quick wit, Curiosity, Humility, Love of learning

Determination, Playfulness, Inclusivity, Hard of hearing!

When we remember Dr. Nancy we most strongly recall

The kindness and the caring that ran through it all



