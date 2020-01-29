|
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Bay Haven Senior Care Community in her 80th year. Nancy had a long successful career as a registered nurse, providing care for others was what she did best. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 43 years Rodger and her daughter Cathy (Rob) Aspin; forever cherished by her grandchildren Vail, Travis, Julie and Lindsay. Nancy will be remembered by extended family and her many friends. A service of remembrance will be held 12 p.m. on Saturday February 8, 2020 at Fawcett Funeral Home - Collingwood Chapel with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , Georgian Triangle Humane Society or a would be appreciated. Friends may visit Nancy's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 29, 2020