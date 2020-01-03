|
|
On Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in her 74th year. Nancy, beloved wife of the late Ken. Loving mother of Dean Bronizewski (Sandy) and Tammy Storie (Ted Sjoblom). Dear grandmother of Victor, Nicholas, Kenny (Madi), Christine, Kristophor (Becky) and Dillon, and great-grandmother of Dakota, Greyson and William. Nancy is survived by her brothers and sister, Brian, Dale, Steven, Johnny, Keith, and Susan, and their families. Predeceased by her brothers Bob and Gary, and her sister Laurine. Nancy will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Friends were received at the Carruthers and Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel, Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. Cremation followed. Remembrances to the Kidney Foundation or the would be appreciated by her family. To sign Nancy's Book of Memories or to leave a condolence message for her family, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com