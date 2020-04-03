Home

Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home
7313 Highway 26
Stayner, ON L0M 1S0
705-428-2637
Nancy Jean WATT

Died peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Campbell House Hospice, Collingwood at the age of 67. Nancy of Collingwood, formerly of Glen Huron, loving daughter of the late Leonard and the late Jessie Watt. Dear sister of Jim (Christine), the late Bob (Louise), Bill (Martina) and Barbara. Cherished aunt of Ross, Madeline, Christopher, James, Janneke and Xander and great-aunt of Bennett. Nancy was kind, caring and devoted to her family. Her nieces and nephews held a special place in her heart. She will be forever remembered and always loved. A private family service will be held when she is interred at Dunedin Cemetery. If desired, a donation to Hospice Georgian Triangle Foundation for Campbell House or to the would be appreciated by Nancy's family. To sign her Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 3, 2020
