Peacefully at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Nanette (Lockhart), in her 50th year, beloved wife of Rob Seaman. Loving mother of Gillian. Dear sister of Craig (Lena) Lockhart. Beloved daughter of Ian and Lillian Lockhart. A Celebration of Nanette's Life will be held at the Gibson Centre, 63 Tupper Street, West, Alliston on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. Donations to Matthews House Hospice or the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home, Tottenham, 905-936-3477. www.RodAbramsFuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 14, 2020