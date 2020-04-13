|
Born in Dauphin, Manitoba on December 27, 1923. Nellie passed peacefully at home in Orillia, Ontario on April 9, 2020, with two of her daughters by her side. Predeceased by her husband Archie Joslin, twin sister Jean, sisters Anne, Clara and Sophie, brothers Mike, John, Alex and Bill. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Della (hubby Brad McKerroll) of Orillia, Debra (hubby Jim Seymour) of Holland Landing, Donna (hubby Gene Sherwood) of Orillia, and all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Nellie loved gardening, playing her harmonica, attending concerts, and going to dinner. She will always be remembered for her contagious smile. Thanks to Dr. Ho, all her PSWs , nurses, and friends. Following cremation, Nellie will be buried at Knox Cemetery with her beloved husband. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, Memorial Donations to the would be gratefully appreciated and may be made through the Mundell Funeral Home (705) 325-2231
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 13, 2020