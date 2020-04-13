Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
Resources
More Obituaries for Nastazia JOSLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nastazia (Nellie) JOSLIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nastazia (Nellie) JOSLIN Obituary
Born in Dauphin, Manitoba on December 27, 1923. Nellie passed peacefully at home in Orillia, Ontario on April 9, 2020, with two of her daughters by her side. Predeceased by her husband Archie Joslin, twin sister Jean, sisters Anne, Clara and Sophie, brothers Mike, John, Alex and Bill. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Della (hubby Brad McKerroll) of Orillia, Debra (hubby Jim Seymour) of Holland Landing, Donna (hubby Gene Sherwood) of Orillia, and all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Nellie loved gardening, playing her harmonica, attending concerts, and going to dinner. She will always be remembered for her contagious smile. Thanks to Dr. Ho, all her PSWs , nurses, and friends. Following cremation, Nellie will be buried at Knox Cemetery with her beloved husband. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, Memorial Donations to the would be gratefully appreciated and may be made through the Mundell Funeral Home (705) 325-2231
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nastazia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -