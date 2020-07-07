It is with heavy hearts that we announce Jan's passing, at home surrounded by love, after a very short but very courageous battle with lung cancer. Beloved best friend and wife of 45 years to Lee. Cherished mother to Connie (Kevin Joslin), Jody (Neal Ewing), and Bill (Angela Richardson). Much loved Gramma to Jordyn (Travis), Jacob, Caleb, Hannah and Great-Gramma to Jace. Loving daughter of Bryson (predeceased) and Joan and sister of Dave (Terri Lynn). Lovingly remembered by her New Mexico family, Aunt Dianne, Uncle Marty, cousin Tres(Cynthia), and Chris(Tracey) Campbell. Special sister-in-law to Wendy (pre-deceased), Dan (Bonnie), Susan (Grant Laughlin), Laurence and Jennifer. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. We are forever grateful to Dr. Kelly Emmerson, Lisa Markov (NP), and Bayshore Nursing - especially Ashley. Your dedication, knowledge and professionalism allowed us to fulfill her final wish of remaining at home. A special thank you to Deb, Sam and Shelley. You went out of your way for months to keep her spirits up and she loved you for it. There will be a celebration of life when Jan's dream home is completed. She never got to see it, but it will be exactly what she wanted. Susie said it: "It is amazing how one tiny person can leave such a crater when she is gone." In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Orillia OSPCA through Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street East Orillia (705)327-0221. Messages of condolence are also welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca