Former employee of CBC TV Toronto 1954-1968 and Film House Toronto 1968-1977. Passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side at the Georgian Manor, on Monday, September 28, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Celestin Robitaille and Donald Emes. Loving mother of Barbara (Richard) Anderson (nee Emes). Grandmother of Gregory (Jane) and Bryan (Amanda). Great grandmother of Lara, Jemma, Colton and Cadence. Step mother of Richard, Martin, John and Brian Robitaille, Gloria Green, Patsy Byers and predeceased by Jeannette Beausoleil. She will be sadly missed by her extended family and friends. A private memorial mass was celebrated at St. Ann's Church. Interment followed at St. Ann's Cemetery. If desired, donations to Hospice Huronia would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Penetanguishene Funeral Home.



