1/1
nee Bradshaw Carol Price
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed peacefully at home on October 23, 2020. She was able to spend her last months at home being cared for by her family. Special acknowledgement and thanks go to Chloe Price and Jill Russell for their devotion and loving care that allowed Carol to remain in the comfort of her home. She was able to enjoy frequent visits with her children and grandchildren. Along with her late husband, Bill, she participated in many service clubs and community events. She was a member of the Y's Menettes Club, the Probus Club and enjoyed the many bridge games with the Bid and Bite Club. She is survived by her children Ken (Claire), Ron and Kim, her grandchildren Samantha, Owen, Chloe, Quinn, Duncan and Hannah, her sister Elsie along with nieces and nephews and predeceased by her sister Jean. She will be missed and fondly remembered by many friends and family near and far. Following cremation, visitation will be held at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia on Friday, October 30th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please note: masks and physical distancing will be required within the funeral home. A Celebration of Carol's Life will be held at a later. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Canadian Lung Association - COPD research, https://www.lung.ca/research/copd, would be gratefully appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved