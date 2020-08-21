Kathleen May Adair (nee Byng), age 98, passed away at Grove Park Home on Monday, August 10. She left us peacefully due to natural causes. Kay was born in Long Branch, Ontario, on May 22, 1922. She lived in Toronto until adulthood, then spent time in Woodstock, where she met and married Thomas Adair. Kay could be considered a renaissance woman in that she was an armed forces wife, which meant moving around a lot, yet she was always able to make a warm and loving home for her family wherever we were. She always made a point of participating in activities offered wherever we were living at the time. Kay particularly enjoyed singing in the Heritage Place choir at IOOF, which she did for many years, before moving to Grove Park Home. Once she moved to Grove Park, she took part in the many activities offered, but her favourite was bingo. She was not afraid to try new things and did so with enthusiasm! Kay is survived by Dianne (Barrie), Tom (Wasaga Beach), Arlin (Penetang) and was predeceased in death by husband Tom (1993) and daughter Lynda (2018). Kay is also survived by daughter-in-law Betty (Arlin), sons-in-law Bob Forbes (Lynda) and Reg (Dianne). She was predeceased by daughter-in-law Patricia (Tom) in 2014. At Kay's request there will be no formal service or interment. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to Grove Park Home, 234 Cook Street, Barrie, Ontario, L4M 4H5, are welcome. Words of condolence may be left for the family at www.peacefultransition.ca